Satoshi Universe Announced ‘Run, Linea, Run!’ Campaign: A Groundbreaking Fusion of Mobile Gaming and Blockchain Technology in Runner2060

In Brief Satoshi Universe is launching the “Run, Linea, Run!” campaign and Runner2060 game, which promote cooperative Web3 gaming and involve partners and the community.

Several exciting events and releases are planned for June, with the “Run, Linea, Run!” The campaign is taking center stage along with the release of the second game, Runner2060, from Satoshi Universe.

The leading blockchain and Web3 gaming developer Satoshi Universe hosts this campaign with the zero-knowledge rollup on Ethereum, Linea, as a co-host. The project aims to include the partners and community in cooperative Web3 gaming.

Satoshi Universe Launches ‘Run, Linea, Run!’ Campaign to Unite Gamers

The “Run, Linea, Run!” campaign aims to unite the Satoshi Universe community through its new mobile game, Runner2060. The interactive program, which includes a range of interaction opportunities and events, will run from June 24 to July 22, 2024.

The recent Linea City in-game campaign, a collaborative event between Satoshi Universe and Linea, was also a success. The event, which took place in tandem with Satoshi’s first play test, drew people from their community as well as partners’ communities, making for a lively and interesting experience. The event, which began on February 20, involved 100,000 participants and witnessed the completion of over 30 projects.

Cyberpunk and Sci-fi in the Web3 Gaming World

Runner2060, Satoshi Universe’s second mobile game, is expected to be launched officially by the end of June. It will also be accessible for playtesting. This game is committed to giving users the best possible gaming experience, so the best is yet to come!

Satoshi Universe describes Runner2060 as part of a dystopian universe merging cyberpunk and sci-fi themes. The game builds on the company’s existing NFT card game and comics series.

Users can compete for a share of the prize pool, which consists of assets given by Satoshi Universe and its partners. They need to collect all partner logos within four weeks. Share in a reward pool exceeding 2,000 USDT, provided by Satoshi Universe, along with additional exclusive perks from the esteemed partners.

So, join the Satoshi Universe community for the “Run, Linea, Run!” campaign, which launches alongside Runner2060 in June. From June 17 to August 1, 2024, experience the integration of mobile gaming and Web2 with interactive events. You’re invited to join the official Satoshi Universe community telegram chat, stay tuned for the latest updates, and chat with like-minded participants!

