Qubic Announces First Batch Of Winners In Its Grants Program Aimed At Bolstering Network Development

In Brief Qubic Network revealed that QEarn, QFront, Melodix, and others are the recipients of its initial round of funding from the Grants Program.

Layer 1 blockchain, Qubic Network revealed the recipients of its initial round of funding from the Qubic Grants Program. The selected projects for this round include QEarn, QubicJ Java API, QFront, Qubic Name Service, Qubic Metrics, Python Library for Qubic API, and Melodix Crypto. These recipients were selected by the program’s committee, which evaluates proposals and identifies projects that most effectively contribute to the growth and enhancement of the Qubic network. After being awarded the grants, builders will receive continuous funding as they reach and complete milestones in their projects.

In particular, among the winners is QEarn, which provides an incentive system where users can “stake” or lock their QUBIC coins in exchange for earning revenue. By reducing the actively circulating supply of QUBIC coins through locking, this mechanism not only allows users to receive yields but also introduces a deflationary effect.

Meanwhile, QubicJ functions as an API designed to assist Java developers in building applications on the Qubic network without requiring an in-depth understanding of its underlying protocol. This tool streamlines the development process, enabling builders to focus on crafting new solutions within the Qubic ecosystem.

The QFront offers a simple graphical interface that incorporates smoothly with the Qubic Command Line Interface (CLI). This allows users and developers to engage with the Qubic network more efficiently, even if they lack extensive knowledge of the CLI or the complexities of the blockchain protocols involved.

Another notable project, The Qubic Name Service (QNS) functions as a decentralized name service that improves user experience on the Qubic network by replacing complicated blockchain addresses with simple, human-readable names. Via a straightforward registration process, individuals can create and manage names that are easily memorable and linked to various network resources.

Furthermore, QubicMetrics serves as a detailed and comprehensive dashboard that advances the functionality of the Qubic Explorer. It offers an in-depth analysis of the Qubic Network, displaying key metrics such as the latest tick (block height), the current block height, and other essential network statistics.

The Python Library for the Qubic API is designed to facilitate seamless interaction with the Qubic API, improving usability and enabling developers to work with the network more effectively.

Finally, Melodix, the winner of Qubic’s first pilot Hackathon in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, is a platform that aims to transform the music industry through Web3 technology. It enables users to “Play Music, Earn Crypto” by engaging them in a rhythm-based game, similar to popular titles like Piano Tiles and Guitar Hero. Through this game, players earn points convertible into cryptocurrency while also expanding the game’s reach via the messaging application Telegram. This model helps foster a closer connection between artists and their audience, offering emerging musicians a new pathway to enter the market and monetize their work in a competitive environment.

Qubic Grants Program Incentivizes Builders With $10,000 Grant To Facilitate Development Of Qubic Ecosystem

The Qubic Grants Program is designed to encourage the development of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) to support the development and diversification of the Qubic ecosystem.

In order to be considered for the program, builders have to submit a project proposal, which is then evaluated by the Qubic Grants Program Committee. If a project is chosen for funding, the developer receives a grant of $10,000 to facilitate its development.

Presently, the program is not accepting new applications. However, an announcement will be made when the next application period for the Qubic Grants Program opens.

