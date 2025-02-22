O.XYZ Announces OCEAN: A High-Speed, Cerebras-Powered AI Engine

In Brief O.XYZ has launched OCEAN, a decentralized AI assistant powered by Cerebras CS-3 wafer-scale chips, designed to provide faster response times and a wide range of features for B2C and B2B applications.

Community-driven AI platform O.XYZ announced that it has launched OCEAN, a next-generation decentralized AI assistant powered by Cerebras CS-3 wafer-scale chips, known for their advanced processing capabilities. The platform is designed to deliver faster response times–claimed to be ten times quicker than ChatGPT–while offering a broad range of features tailored for both B2C and B2B applications.

From blazing response times to a broad feature set that includes voice interaction and a commitment to decentralization, OCEAN represents a major leap forward in how users worldwide can engage with AI.

“The Cerebras CS-3 chip, known as the Wafer Scale Engine (WSE-3), features 900,000 AI-optimized cores and four trillion transistors on a single chip,” said Ahmad Shadid, Founder of O and IO, in a written statement. “Traditional GPU-based systems often require complex orchestration and distributed programming to manage large models, but the Cerebras approach provides simplicity and scalability,” he added.

Cerebras technology can scale from one billion to 24 trillion parameters without requiring modifications to existing code, eliminating delays often experienced with AI assistants. With 21 PB/s of memory bandwidth, this system delivers low-latency, high-efficiency processing that outperforms traditional GPU-based architectures.

While speed and computational power are essential, OCEAN offers more than just high-performance AI. Ahmad Shadid describes OCEAN as “the world’s fastest AI search engine,” highlighting that the platform is designed for both efficiency and user experience. It features an intuitive voice interaction system where users can directly speak their prompts to “Miss O”, an AI assistant capable of responding in audio format. This conversational approach, along with planned enhancements such as advanced AI agent functionalities, moves OCEAN beyond simple text-based queries, positioning it as a next-generation AI solution.

From a product perspective, OCEAN is designed to serve both individual users and enterprise clients, offering a dual-purpose approach. For consumers looking for an advanced AI-powered search experience, the platform provides fast response times, privacy-focused features, and a decentralized framework to enhance data security. Meanwhile, business clients will have access to an API service powered by Cerebras infrastructure, the same technology that drives OCEAN’s consumer operations.

The O community has been granted exclusive access to the closed testnet of the OCEAN Assistant, with early testing indicating performance speeds up to 20 times faster than AI models like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. On social media platform X , numerous side-by-side comparison videos showcase the platform’s remarkable speed, generating widespread excitement and interest in its capabilities.

O.XYZ Unveils ORI: AI Routing System To Power OCEAN’s Next Evolution

Looking ahead, O.XYZ envisions OCEAN evolving into a fully integrated AI platform with advanced routing intelligence over the next five years. At the core of this vision is O Routing Intelligence (ORI), developed by O.RESEARCH, which dynamically assigns AI tasks to the most suitable model–whether an open-source option or a specialized AI for complex queries. By optimizing task distribution, ORI aims to balance speed, cost-efficiency, and accuracy.

This technology sets the foundation for a comprehensive AI ecosystem, with the potential to support hundreds of thousands of AI models. Over time, OCEAN’s evolution may bring it closer to artificial general intelligence (AGI) while maintaining a strong focus on security and user data ownership.

With ORI, OCEAN introduces a unified intelligence system–a concept similar to what OpenAI announced in February 2025.

ORI will select from over 100,000 open-source models, routing tasks to the most optimal AI in real time. Slated for integration in spring 2025, ORI will serve as the central hub for AI innovation, seamlessly incorporating multiple models into a single, intelligent system. Through this all-in-one AI platform, users will gain access to diverse AI capabilities in a streamlined and intuitive experience.

