Monday Trade Launches First Tokenized Stock Markets On Monad Amid Growth In RWA Tokenization

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Monday Trade has launched tokenized stock trading on Monad, becoming the first Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 platform to offer fully onchain equities, combining institutional-grade asset backing with high-speed, non-custodial settlement.

Monday Trade, an advanced onchain trading platform, has announced the launch of tokenized stock trading on Monad, becoming the first trading venue on the Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 network to offer equities fully onchain.

This development comes amid fast growth in real-world asset tokenization, a sector that has seen increasing capital flow toward yield-bearing assets with predictable settlement, with onchain real-world assets now exceeding $21 billion in total value excluding stablecoins, including more than $9 billion in tokenized US Treasuries.

The expansion aligns with Monday Trade’s broader strategy to develop its decentralized exchange into a comprehensive onchain trading venue. In addition to existing spot markets and perpetual futures, the introduction of tokenized stocks provides access to traditional financial assets on a high-performance blockchain platform. This positioning allows Monday Trade to function as a central liquidity hub within the Monad ecosystem, bridging conventional finance with decentralized finance through institutional-grade tokenization infrastructure and early decentralized finance (DeFi) integration.

Institutional-Grade Asset Backing With Onchain Settlement And Ownership

The tokenized stock offering is designed for professional traders, combining institutional-grade asset backing with a non-custodial framework and high-speed execution to deliver a sophisticated onchain trading experience. Each tokenized stock is backed 1:1 by underlying securities held through institutional partner networks, ensuring full onchain settlement with direct asset backing.

By facilitating seamless conversion between USDC stablecoins and tokenized stocks, traders can connect their Web3 wallets for real-time settlement while maintaining full ownership of their assets in non-custodial wallets. This approach enhances accessibility compared with traditional brokerage accounts while preserving the principles of Web3.

Built on Monad’s low-latency, high-performance network, the platform allows sub-second execution of trades, enabling users to capitalize on market movements in near real-time, even during periods of high volatility. The platform also provides an advanced trading interface supporting market and limit orders, improving execution precision for active traders.

Since its launch on Monad in 2025, Monday Trade has achieved significant adoption, facilitating $137.2 million in lifetime trading volume, onboarding 84,000 active traders, and supporting over 400 trading pairs. This performance establishes a strong foundation for the introduction of tokenized stock offerings, marking a key step in Monday Trade’s evolution as a leading onchain trading venue bridging traditional financial markets and decentralized finance.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

