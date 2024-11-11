HyperCycle Set To Hard Fork, Enhancing Its Support For AI Agents

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HyperCycle has revealed the details of its hard fork, introducing a dual development strategy aimed at maximizing success by expanding into additional use cases, while preserving the original project goals.

Layer 1 blockchain network HyperCycle unveiled the details of its hard fork. Driven by substantial growth that has exceeded market expectations, it is expanding to further enhance its support for the growing variety of AI agents powered by the network.

HyperCycle’s founders see an opportunity to build on its strong foundation through a dual development strategy, allowing the network to pursue parallel paths that address broader sets of potential applications. This approach aims to maximize the network’s overall success by expanding beyond its initial focus to cover more diverse use cases, while still including the original project goals.

Unlike typical forks, which can often create conflicts and dilute team efforts, HyperCycle’s team remains unified and focused on delivering user value and meeting stakeholder interests. Stakeholders in this context include node owners, HyPC holders, partners, and team members.

In this fork, while each development team may adopt different approaches, both remain aligned in a shared mission: to advance the decentralization of AI. The strategies are designed to support this goal without necessarily emphasizing decentralization explicitly in each step taken, allowing for flexibility in how each team contributes to the broader vision.

HyperCycle To Advance AI Network Development With H.MetaCycle And H.HyperCycle

The two branches of the fork will be known as HyperCycle.MetaCycle (H.MetaCycle) and HyperCycle.HyperCycle (H.HyperCycle).

The H.MetaCycle fork will allow the SNet team the flexibility to adopt a highly creative, innovative approach that can drive further expansion of HyperCycle. This path will emphasize open-source development, maximizing the open-source model on the SNet side. Meanwhile, the TODA team will focus on building an “Open Network” approach with H.HyperCycle, supporting both open-source and closed-source elements, provided the network itself remains open and interoperable—similar to the traditional internet, which operates as an open network for humans but here will serve as a decentralized network for AI agents.

This dual approach is not unprecedented, analogous examples can be seen in the coexistence of platforms like Microsoft Windows and Linux (Ubuntu, Redhat) or Apple iOS and Google Android. Though not directly comparable, these models illustrate how open and closed systems can coexist and add value through interoperability. Just as Android and iOS users can communicate seamlessly, this duality in HyperCycle aims to promote an inclusive, interoperable network for AI.

HyperCycle is a peer-to-peer secure network and an infrastructure play. As such, it will continue to address the missing ingredient to satisfy the needs of all AI agents (including any AI component) and will continue to enable any and all plugged AI agents in the world to connect securely and freely without any dependency on a third party, including itself. This approach aims to preserve a form of operational freedom for next-generation intelligence, fostering a decentralized ecosystem that supports various methods and perspectives.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson