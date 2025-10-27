Fortify Labs Redefines How Web3 Startups Are Empowered

In Brief Discover how the industry’s most personalized startup studio is transforming talented builders into visionary founders.

Applications for the 2026 cohort of Fortify Labs are now open.

Web3 startup studio Fortify Labs has emerged as one of the most dynamic programs supporting early- and growth-stage blockchain ventures, offering an in-depth, execution-oriented program that helps projects move from minimum viable product to market maturity. As the next cohort approaches early next year, this overview examines the program’s structure, approach, and value for participating teams.

Managed by TZ APAC, the leading Asia-based adoption entity furthering the Tezos ecosystem a leading Asia-based organization driving adoption within the Tezos ecosystem, Fortify Labs maintains a selective approach by admitting no more than seven projects per cohort. This small scale allows the team to allocate dedicated attention and resources to each participant, ensuring a more impactful development process.

Fortify Labs distinguishes itself from traditional incubators and accelerators by operating as a long-term startup studio. While incubators typically nurture early-stage concepts and accelerators focus on short, cohort-based sprints, Fortify Labs provides ongoing, customized support to teams that already have a working MVP. This extended engagement period allows startups to refine their products, strategies, and positioning in close collaboration with the Fortify team.

The model is designed to be adaptive, offering specialized guidance across areas such as product strategy, marketing, and partnership development. Rather than prioritizing fast fundraising or demo days, the focus is on building sustainable growth by integrating each startup into a broader blockchain ecosystem.

From Idea To Impact: Fortify Labs Accelerates Blockchain Startups On Tezos And Etherlink

Projects developed within Fortify Labs are built on Tezos or Etherlink, both designed to support scalable and efficient blockchain innovation. Tezos is an open-source, energy-efficient Layer 1 blockchain known for its reliability, on-chain governance, and capacity for continuous upgrades. It serves as the foundation for a diverse ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) spanning finance, gaming, and digital art. Etherlink functions as Tezos’ EVM-compatible layer, enabling developers to deploy existing Ethereum-based code and migrate users or assets across networks with minimal friction. This interoperability allows for fluid interaction between different blockchain environments while maintaining the security and performance of the Tezos base layer.

The program is designed to accommodate both early-stage and growth-stage teams. For emerging projects, the TZ APAC team provides guidance on customer development, refining product strategies, and transforming early ideas into viable business models. For more mature ventures, the support extends to scaling operations through assistance with go-to-market planning, tokenomics design, organizational structuring, and investor readiness.

Participating projects benefit from comprehensive support across several dimensions. Strategic guidance covers areas such as product-market fit, go-to-market execution, fundraising, user growth, and technical development. Marketing assistance focuses on increasing brand visibility, leveraging access to a community of over 30,000 users, and optimizing communication strategies. Partnership development includes introductions to an established network of investors, funds, exchanges, and liquidity providers, helping projects strengthen their position within the broader blockchain ecosystem. Promising projects also stand to benefit from up to USD 1,270,000 in funding opportunities if they meet key criteria.

Over the past few years, a number of projects have taken part in the Fortify Labs program. One example is Sogni AI, featured in the 2025 cohort, which scaled from Testnet to 90,000 mainnet users and successfully completed its token generation event (TGE).

“Working with TZ APAC, the team behind Fortify Labs, has been an absolute privilege since day one. What stands out is their genuine helpfulness across a wide range of areas – marketing, legal, KOLs, and even VC introductions,” Mauvis Ledford, CEO of Sogni AI said.

“The level of commitment you get at Fortify Labs is rare, and it makes all the difference,” he noted.

Another project, 5050 from the 2025 cohort, managed to advance from concept to full product development within three months and attracted 600 users within the first two weeks after its launch, among many other impressive results.

The program is currently preparing for its upcoming 2026 cohort, which will include off-site sessions in Singapore. Following the selection process scheduled for early 2026, onboarding will begin, with the new cohort expected to be announced by March 2026. After initial planning and goal alignment, participants will move into an intensive growth phase running from June to October, supported by continuous mentorship and expert-led workshops.

Throughout the program, participating projects will concentrate on refining their products, achieving market readiness, and generating early revenue, with anticipated launches on either Tezos or Etherlink by July 2026. Web3 startups can learn more about the value propositions of the program or apply directly for the program.

