en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
  • Metaverse Post
  • Featured
  • End-of-January Crypto Sum-up: Bitcoin Loses $100K as Market Recalibrates, Ethereum Faces Selloff, TON Expands Amid Price Drop
Digest Business Markets Technology
February 03, 2025

End-of-January Crypto Sum-up: Bitcoin Loses $100K as Market Recalibrates, Ethereum Faces Selloff, TON Expands Amid Price Drop

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: February 03, 2025 at 9:22 am Updated: February 03, 2025 at 9:23 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 03, 2025 at 9:22 am

In Brief

In February, Bitcoin lost a significant milestone, triggering a market reaction. Ethereum also suffered while institutional players made moves. TON’s rapid ecosystem expansion led to a sharp price correction.

End-of-January Crypto Sum-up: Bitcoin Loses $100K as Market Recalibrates, Ethereum Faces Selloff, TON Expands Amid Price Drop

As January wrapped up, the first week of February wasted no time setting the tone for what’s ahead. Bitcoin lost its grip on a major milestone, triggering a chain reaction across the market. Ethereum took a hit alongside it, while institutional players are quietly making moves beneath the surface – all as per usual. Meanwhile, TON’s rapid ecosystem expansion didn’t stop it from facing one of its sharpest price corrections in months. As you would expect, macroeconomic forces keep fuelling the volatility. It’s clear that the past week laid the groundwork for what could be a pivotal stretch ahead. Here’s how it all played out.

Bitcoin (BTC) 

Bitcoin slipped below $100K this week, hitting $96.8K at the low, and keeps sliding. Bitcoin’s drop below $100,000 was triggered by Trump’s new trade tariffs, sparking investor fears and market-wide volatility.

BTC/USD 4H Chart, Coinbase. Source: TradingView

The drop wasn’t a slow fade – it was a hard reaction to Trump’s latest tariff move, a return to trade war policies that markets hadn’t fully priced in. As you may know, the U.S. slapped fresh import taxes on China, Canada, and Mexico, triggering immediate retaliation threats from all three. Investors braced for economic fallout, with stocks dipping and the dollar gaining strength as money fled to safer assets. 

Fresh U.S. import tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico intensified global trade tensions, contributing to Bitcoin’s sharp decline.

Source: Donald J. Trump

Bitcoin, despite its long-term hedge narrative, wasn’t immune to the knee-jerk reaction. Selling pressure built up fast, pushing BTC down 7.3% over the week. But while short-term traders dumped their bags, the big players didn’t blink.

MicroStrategy expanded its Bitcoin holdings by another $1.1 billion, reaffirming its long-term belief in BTC as a reserve asset.

Source: Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy added another $1.1 billion to its Bitcoin stash, doubling down on its strategy of treating BTC as a long-term reserve asset. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs kept attracting fresh capital, as total assets pushed past $125 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs continued to attract inflows, pushing total assets past $125 billion despite market turbulence.

Bitcoin ETF dashboard. Source: Dune

That kind of institutional flow doesn’t suggest a dying market – on the contrary, it suggests a market biding its time. Some analysts call the drop a bear trap, the main argument being that economic shake-ups and inflation risks would only strengthen Bitcoin’s appeal. 

Analysts suggest Bitcoin’s dip might be a bear trap, with macroeconomic uncertainties potentially strengthening its long-term appeal.

Bitcoin bear trap, market psychology. Source: Sensei

Either way, next week’s U.S. labor data will be crucial. A weak jobs report could fuel recession fears, and Bitcoin could reinforce its position as an alternative store of value. This, in turn, could set the stage for a rebound. However, if the numbers come in strong, though, risk appetite might stay low, keeping BTC stuck in this range a little longer. 

Ethereum (ETH) 

As Bitcoin crashed, Ethereum had no choice but to follow. Bitcoin’s dominance shot past 60.59%, draining liquidity from altcoins, and ETH took a hard dive. 

Bitcoin’s dominance surged past 60.59%, draining liquidity from altcoins and accelerating Ethereum’s selloff.

Current Bitcoin dominance at 60.59%. Source: TradingView

The drop came as a steep selloff from $3,546 to $2,802, wiping out nearly 21% in a matter of days. The breakdown gained momentum after ETH lost support near $3,100, accelerating the decline as traders pulled back from risk.

Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial quietly purchased another $10 million in ETH, signaling continued institutional interest.

The 50-period SMA at $3,194 had already been acting as resistance, reinforcing the bearish trend. Now, the RSI sits at 23.63, deep in oversold territory, signaling that selling pressure may be nearing exhaustion.

Bitwise’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF cleared an early SEC hurdle, reinforcing ETH’s role in institutional portfolios.

World Liberty Financial’s latest $10M ETH purchase. Source: Arkham

With that said, some big players seem to have spotted a big opportunity here. Trump-linked World Liberty Financial quietly bought another $10 million worth of ETH, increasing its crypto holdings while retail traders sat out. Meanwhile, Bitwise’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF cleared an early SEC hurdle, signaling that ETH is carving out a stronger place in institutional portfolios.

Toncoin’s sharp 20% drop pushed it into oversold territory, though buyers have yet to step in decisively.

Screenshot from SEC approval of 19b-4. Source: SEC

Normally, these moves would be bullish, but with risk appetite low, they weren’t enough to shift market sentiment. Ethereum now needs a catalyst to regain momentum, and that could come either as a resurgence in network activity or a broader market recovery. A clean break back above $3.5K could flip the trend, but until then, ETH is just following Bitcoin’s lead.

TON (TON) 

TON once again had been quietly expanding its ecosystem, even though the price action past weeks told a less-than-stellar story. Over the past few days, TON tumbled more than 20%, dropping from around $5.40 to $3.98 in a steep selloff. 

Standard Chartered’s Zodia Custody added support for TON’s Jetton standard, facilitating institutional management of TON-based assets.

TON/USD 4H Chart, Coinbase. Source: TradingView

The 50-period SMA is trending downward, reinforcing the bearish momentum, while the RSI has plunged to 20.99, deep in oversold territory. That usually signals selling exhaustion, but with Bitcoin under pressure and altcoins struggling, buyers aren’t rushing in just yet.

Crypto Bot’s integration of Gram DNS allows users to send transactions with human-readable names, simplifying TON’s ecosystem.

Source: Zodia Custody

Despite the drop, institutional interest in TON has taken a step forward. For one, Standard Chartered’s Zodia Custody added support for TON’s Jetton token standard, so that large financial players can manage TON-based assets. At the same time, Crypto Bot integrated Gram DNS, allowing users to send transactions using human-readable domain names instead of complex addresses – an upgrade that makes TON’s ecosystem more user-friendly.

MyTonWallet introduced support for Telegram Gifts in HD and new payment features, enhancing TON’s financial integration within Telegram.

Source: Gram DNS

On the wallet side, MyTonWallet rolled out a major update, adding support for Telegram Gifts in HD and enabling payments via MyTonWallet Pay, which is poised to strengthen TON’s integration with Telegram’s growing financial tools. 

And perhaps the most significant shift was in network security: the minimum stake required to launch a TON validator jumped from 360,000 to 500,000 TON, likely due to a surge of new validators joining in January. That signals growing confidence in TON’s long-term prospects, albeit at the cost of a higher entry threshold. All in all, if Telegram continues integrating blockchain features, TON could quickly go from a quiet builder to a major player when the market turns risk-on again.

For now, Bitcoin is still in control, and everything else is reacting to its moves. Perhaps the drop wasn’t a full-on collapse – just a recalibration. Who knows? What’s clear is that smart money isn’t leaving, ETF inflows are holding strong, and institutional accumulation hasn’t stopped. Next week’s labor data could be the spark that gets Bitcoin back above $100K and pulls the rest of the market with it. If not, we could see more sideways action as traders wait for the next big catalyst. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Victoria d'Este
Victoria d'Este

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Hot Stories

Why Privacy Is Key to an AI-Powered Decentralized Web

by Victoria d'Este
February 03, 2025

Key Metrics For Evaluating Web3 Platform Success: THENA’s Approach To Sustainable Growth

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025

Unlocking Ethereum’s Potential with Offchain Labs’ Bold Vision

by Victoria d'Este
February 03, 2025

Lido’s stETH And wstETH Now Available On Soneium, Enabling Direct Bridging

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Key Metrics For Evaluating Web3 Platform Success: THENA’s Approach To Sustainable Growth

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025

Lido’s stETH And wstETH Now Available On Soneium, Enabling Direct Bridging

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025

Bitfinex: Bitcoin Impacted By Tariff Policies, But Institutional Investors Continue To Increase Holdings As Market Shows Resilience

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025

Puffer Finance Publishes ARFC Proposal To Integrate pufETH Into Aave V3 Core Instance

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Why Privacy Is Key to an AI-Powered Decentralized Web
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Why Privacy Is Key to an AI-Powered Decentralized Web
by Victoria d'Este
February 3, 2025
Key Metrics For Evaluating Web3 Platform Success: THENA’s Approach To Sustainable Growth
News Report Technology
Key Metrics For Evaluating Web3 Platform Success: THENA’s Approach To Sustainable Growth
by Alisa Davidson
February 3, 2025
Unlocking Ethereum’s Potential with Offchain Labs’ Bold Vision
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Unlocking Ethereum’s Potential with Offchain Labs’ Bold Vision
by Victoria d'Este
February 3, 2025
Lido’s stETH And wstETH Now Available On Soneium, Enabling Direct Bridging
News Report Technology
Lido’s stETH And wstETH Now Available On Soneium, Enabling Direct Bridging
by Alisa Davidson
February 3, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.