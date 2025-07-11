Cantor Equity Partners And Twenty One Capital Announce Submission Of Draft Registration Statement On Form S-4 To SEC

In Brief Cantor Equity Partners and Twenty One Capital have confidentially filed for a proposed merger to form a Bitcoin-focused public company aimed at offering equity market exposure to Bitcoin.

Special-purpose acquisition company backed by a Cantor Fitzgerald affiliate, Cantor Equity Partners, along with Twenty One Capital, a newly established organization concentrating solely on Bitcoin-centric business activities that aim, among other objectives, to provide investors with a distinct method of obtaining exposure to Bitcoin via public equity markets, has announced the recent confidential filing of a draft registration statement on Form S-4 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Twenty One and its affiliate, Twenty One Assets.

This confidential filing pertains to the anticipated merger between Cantor Equity Partners and Twenty One, a transaction that was initially disclosed on April 23rd. Following the completion of this combination, Twenty One intends to list and trade under the symbol “XXI.” The closing of the proposed transaction remains contingent on standard conditions, which include receiving approval from the shareholders of Cantor Equity Partners.

Upon completion of the transaction, Twenty One is expected to operate as a newly established company concentrating exclusively on business segments associated with Bitcoin, aiming, among other purposes, to provide investors with a distinct avenue for gaining exposure to Bitcoin within the framework of public equity markets. Structured with an operating model specifically tailored to the Bitcoin ecosystem and guided by a strategy focused on generating sustainable long-term value, Twenty One plans to position itself as a primary platform for the efficient accumulation of Bitcoin and the advancement of related commercial initiatives.

Cantor Fitzgerald: A Global Financial and Real Estate Services Leader With Over Strong Industry Expertise

Cantor Fitzgerald functions as a global holding company engaged in financial and real estate services, maintaining a longstanding presence in the industry for more than 79 years. Its network of affiliated companies operates across a broad spectrum of sectors, offering services and products that include investment banking, asset and investment management, capital markets activities, prime services, market research, digital asset solutions, data services, financial and commodities brokerage, trade execution, clearing and settlement operations, advisory services, financial technology solutions, custodial services, and commercial real estate advisory and servicing, among others.

Recently, Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management introduced a Bitcoin fund that incorporates a gold hedge, structured to provide direct exposure to potential gains in Bitcoin’s value while also offering downside protection equivalent to movements in the price of gold on a one-to-one basis.

