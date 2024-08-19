A New Dawn for Web3: Gate Ventures and Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center’s $100 Million Move to Fuel Global Innovation

In Brief Gate Ventures and Abu Dhabi’s Blockchain Center have announced Falcon Gate Ventures, a $100 million fund aimed at promoting global blockchain innovation.

The establishment of Falcon Gate Ventures, a $100 million fund with the goal of promoting blockchain innovation worldwide, has been announced by Gate Ventures and The Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi. This statement, which was made in Panama on August 19, marks a major collaboration between the Blockchain Center in UAE, a global center for Web3 innovations, and Gate Ventures, the VC division of Gate.io.

Global Effect and Strategic Vision

Web3 creators committed to changing the digital world are the target audience for Falcon Gate Ventures. The fund will prioritize funding high-potential initiatives globally, with a focus on technological innovations in the US, the Middle East, Asia, and other important areas. The objective of this effort is to foster expansion in the global Web3 ecosystem, thereby propelling economic progress and fortifying the United Arab Emirates’ status in the global digital economy.

The fund is dedicated to collaborating closely with global regulatory bodies to create frameworks that guarantee global consumer safety while also promoting innovation.

Abdulla, the CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Blockchain Center, was excited about the collaboration with Gate Ventures. He cited the choice to work together as being largely influenced by Gate Ventures’ wealth of knowledge and track record in the blockchain and digital asset spaces. According to Abdulla, the collaboration will forge a potent synergy that will advance their goal of assisting and growing high-potential blockchain initiatives.

He highlighted that Gate Ventures is equally dedicated to supporting innovative technology, and he expressed optimism that this collaboration will hasten the uptake and influence of blockchain advancements, both domestically in the United Arab Emirates and globally.

Strategic Endeavors and Long-Term Vision

Falcon Gate Ventures was created to enable Web3 startups with aspirations for worldwide success. Falcon Gate Ventures strives to find and support innovative initiatives that have the potential to influence the direction of the ledger and other electronic assets by utilizing the broad network and in-depth knowledge of both companies. This project is dedicated to giving creators the tools, networks, and encouragement they require to propel significant innovation and shape the course of the Web3 ecosystem globally.

It is an important milestone in Gate Ventures’ objective to drive global blockchain innovation, according to Kevin Yang, Managing Partner. He underlined that via this collaboration with the Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi, they are demonstrating their dedication to making investments in the digital future and fostering innovative concepts that span continents.

The joint venture funds creative initiatives and businesses globally in an effort to promote innovation by quickening the implementation of blockchain technologies. In order to create a trained staff for the world, it also intends to promote research and education programs. Furthermore, Falcon Gate Ventures aims to promote international cooperation to boost economic growth and technology.

The UAE’s goal to lead the world in the digital economy is in line with this effort. It enhances the country’s standing as a center of blockchain innovation and a draw for top talent from around the world. Gate Ventures and the Blockchain Center are actively reshaping the future through this relationship, opening the door for a new wave of disruptive innovation that cuts across boundaries and has a long-lasting global influence.

About Gate Ventures and Blockchain Center

As Gate.io’s venture capital division, Gate Ventures focuses on making early-stage investments in digital assets and blockchain technologies. It is essential to the global blockchain ecosystem’s development and innovation.

The Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, is at the forefront of the blockchain and digital asset industry, focusing on education, research, and innovation. The Center has a major impact on how the blockchain industry develops both domestically in the UAE and internationally.

